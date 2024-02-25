Brazil’s Bolsonaro gathers thousands of supporters to defend him amid investigations

SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have rallied in the country’s biggest city to defend him against legal challenges that could put him in jail. The far-right leader said in a speech at the gathering Sunday in Sao Paulo that he seeks “pacification to erase the past,” taking a more conciliatory tone than when he was in office. The former president is seeking to show his base is resilient as he is investigated by federal police over his alleged role in the Jan. 8, 2023, attacks on government buildings by his supporters over his election loss. He wants the dozens of people still in jail for those incidents to get pardons.

By FELIPE CAMPOS MELLO and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.