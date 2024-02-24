Chief enforcer of US gun laws fears Americans may become numb to violence with each mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The head of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says he fears that a drumbeat of mass shootings and other gun violence across the United States could make Americans numb to the bloodshed. Director Steve Dettelbach worries that could foster apathy to finding solutions to the problem rather than galvanizing communities to act. Dettelbach spoke to The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview this past week after meeting with some family members of the 18 people killed in October at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine. He said people must not accept that gun violence is a prevalent part of American life.

