A teacher and 6 members of a religious congregation have been kidnapped in Haiti, officials say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials say six members of a religious congregation in Haiti and a teacher have been kidnapped while gathered in front of a school in the capital. The members are men from the Congregation of Brothers of Sacred Heart. Religious officials said in a statement Friday that the school where the kidnapping occurred has temporarily closed. The congregation criticized what it called the “absurd and unjustified” violence that has gripped Haiti for many years and noted that no one is spared.

