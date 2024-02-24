15 Hindu devotees die in northern India after a farm tractor overturns and falls into a pond

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with Hindu devotees has overturned and fallen into a pond in northern India, killing at least 15 people, including seven children. Police say the wagon was carrying around 40 devotees on the way to take a ritual bath in the Ganges River when it veered off the road in Uttar Pradesh state on Saturday. Over a dozen others were injured, some seriously. Authorities have banned tractor-pulled wagons for transporting passengers, but the order is generally flouted in rural India. India has some of the highest road death rates in the world.

