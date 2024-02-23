Trump says he supports IVF in response to Alabama ruling

By Brian Rokus, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump responded Friday to the Alabama Supreme Court’s in vitro fertilization ruling last week by saying he supports the “availability of IVF” and calling on the Alabama legislature to “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to preserve its availability in the state.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America,” the former president said on his Truth Social platform. “Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby.”

The Alabama court ruled last week that frozen embryos are children under state law and that those who destroy them can be held to blame for wrongful death.

The controversial decision has enraged abortion rights activists and thrown into doubt the ability of women in Alabama to undergo IVF to become pregnant, as fertility clinics now weigh new and potentially onerous legal liabilities.

Republican candidates and lawmakers, including Trump presidential rival Nikki Haley, have scrambled for coherent responses to the ruling over the past week.

Trump called on his Republican Party to “always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies,” adding that IVF was “an important part of that.”

Trump did not weigh in on the Alabama court’s decision during on-camera remarks Thursday night at a gathering of Christian broadcasters in Nashville.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.