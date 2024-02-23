Soccer games involving Valencia and Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has postponed games involving Valencia and Levante after both clubs requested not to play in the immediate aftermath of a deadly fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Valencia was scheduled to visit Granada in the Spanish league on Saturday, the same day Levante was set to host Andorra in the second division. The fire engulfed two residential towers in Valencia on Thursday night. Authorities have reported four confirmed deaths and that 14 people are still missing. A minute of silence will be held before all the first- and second-division games this weekend in memory of the victims.

