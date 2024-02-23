Navalny’s mother told to agree to secret funeral or have her son buried at penal colony, spokesperson says



By Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was given an ultimatum to either agree to a secret funeral for her son without a public farewell, or have him buried at the penal colony where he was imprisoned, his spokeswoman said Friday.

The claim came a week after Navalny’s death was announced on February 16, sparking criticism of the Kremlin from Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

