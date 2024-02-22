AT&T customers report a massive outage. Verizon and T-Mobile are also down for some

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — AT&T’s network went down for many of its customers Thursday morning, leaving customers unable to place calls, text or access the internet. Verizon and T-Mobile customers reported some network outages, too.

More than 31,000 AT&T customers reported outages on digital-service tracking site DownDetector. Although outage reports fell a bit from the 4 am ET peak, they bounced back in the 6 am ET hour.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has been responding to customer complaints online but has not yet acknowledged a network outage.

The company has encountered sporadic outages over the past few days, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the southeastern United States.

There also have been about 1,000 outages reported by both Verizon and T-Mobile customers Thursday morning, the DownDetector website indicates. Verizon and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear how many people have been affected or what led to the service disruption.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

