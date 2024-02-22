A work-from-home tip: Don’t buy stocks after eavesdropping on your spouse’s business calls

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston has man has pleaded guilty to securities fraud for trading on inside information from his wife’s business conversations while both were working from home. Tyler Loudon, 42, reaped $1.7 million in illegal profits after learning that the oil and gas conglomerate BP was planning to acquire a truck stop and travel center company. Loudon’s wife worked as a mergers and acquisition manager at BP and was working on the proposed deal. Loudon agreed to forfeit those gains and faces sentencing on May 17, where he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

