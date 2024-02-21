Eastlake High School set to go “cell phone-free”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eastlake High School announced a new "cell phone-free" policy, to be enacted this school year.

The school plans to implement "Yondr pouches," which can be used to secure cell phones without taking them out of the possession of students.

According to Yondr's website, https://www.overyondr.com/phone-locking-pouch, the pouch aims to crate phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations, and individuals.

Upon a student's arrival at school, their phone will be placed inside of of a Yondr pouch. From there, phones will remain sealed inside of the pouch, and will remain in the student's possession. If students wish to utilize their phones during school hours, they are required to take their phone to a "phone-free zone," where they can find an "unlocking base." Once the pouch makes contact with an unlocking base, students will then be free to use their devises.

"We're taking a bold step towards improving our learning environment and encouraging personal interaction by using Yondr pouches to keep cell phones secure during school hours." Cassandra "CJ" Berry | Principal, Eastlake High School

For further details on this policy, contact Principal Cassandra Berry at cjberry@eastlakehs.net or 719-300-8947.