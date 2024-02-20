Woman arrested in 2005 death of newborn who was found in a Phoenix airport trash can

PHOENIX (AP) — For nearly two decades, it was a mystery who had left “Baby Skylar,” an unidentified newborn found dead inside a Phoenix airport trash can. On Tuesday, Phoenix authorities announced that the infant’s mother, 51-year-old Annie Anderson, was arrested in Washington state after DNA and genealogical research helped investigators crack the case. Phoenix police said Anderson is awaiting extradition to Arizona, where she is facing a first-degree murder charge after investigators secured an arrest warrant from a Maricopa County grand jury. It wasn’t immediately clear if Anderson has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

