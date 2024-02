The Columbus Crew won last season’s MLS Cup championship and look to repeat in 2024. But they’ll have strong competition in the league’s Eastern Conference. Inter Miami has created what some are calling a “super team” with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and new addition Luis Suarez. Then there’s FC Cincinnati, which won the Supporters Shield for the league’s best record.

By The Associated Press

