German labor union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike at 7 airports on Tuesday

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union in Germany has called on ground staff for Lufthansa to walk off the job at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar strike earlier this month. The Ver.di union said Sunday that the one-day strike will affect the airports in Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa’s two main hubs, and in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart. It is set to run from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 27-hour strike at five of the same airports that started Feb. 7 prompted the airline to cancel hundreds of flights. The union is seeking pay raises of 12.5%, or at least 500 euros ($539) more per month, in negotiations for about 25,000 employees.

