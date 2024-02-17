Tributes to Alexei Navalny, Putin’s greatest foe, removed from Russian cities as police look on

Floral tributes to Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who died in a Russian penal colony, were removed overnight by groups of unknown people while police watched. According to the political watchdog OVD-Info, more than 100 people have were detained in eight cities across Russia after they came to lay flowers in memory of Navalny. On Saturday, police blocked access to a memorial in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and detained several people there as well as in another Siberian city, Surgut. The news of Navalny’s death comes less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power. It brought renewed criticism of the Kremlin leader who has cracked down on all opposition at home.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.