Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

(CNN) — University of Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball in signature fashion Thursday night – with a flurry of baskets and a deep, deep 3-pointer.

Clark, 22, surpassed Kelsey Plum’s previous record of 3,527 career points in the first quarter of a home game against the Michigan Wolverines, briefly putting the contest on hold as teammates swarmed to hug her and the crowd gave a rousing ovation.

Needing eight points to break the record heading into Thursday’s game, she accomplished the feat just over two minutes in, scoring her team’s first three buckets including the memorable record-breaker: a long 3-pointer from near the center court logo on a fast break.

A celebration was planned for after the game, an announcer in the arena said.

Clark scored 23 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Hawkeyes leading 33-22.

Before the game, Clark said she was excited and “not anxious” about potentially setting the record.

“I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just very excited. It’s going to be a special night,” the 22-year-old said at the Hawkeyes’ weekly news conference.

“I understand the magnitude of this,” she added. “I think it’s just kind of come along with how my four years have gone. It’s crazy looking back at how fast everything’s gone. I’m just really thankful and grateful.”

Clark already was the only Division I women’s player to have reached 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, and recently became the Big Ten Conference’s all-time leading scorer when she passed Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell.

Two-time WNBA champion Plum, a former Washington Huskies star, had already congratulated Clark on social media a few days ago, but later added that she had done so too early.

Ticket demand for Thursday’s historic game in Iowa City skyrocketed ahead of the contest. According to online ticket marketplace TickPick, the overall average purchase price of a seat was $394 and the “get-in” price was listed as $337, 206% more expensive than the same game back in November.

TickPick also said that this was the second most expensive women’s basketball ticket in history behind what could be Clark’s last career regular season home game against the Ohio State Buckeyes next month.

When asked if she ever thought she could be in a position to set the record, Clark said before Thursday’s game: “I’m somebody that has really big dreams, goals and aspirations, but I think to put it on this level and this magnitude, that would be crazy for me to say. So I would say, ‘No.’

“But obviously, I dreamed of doing really big things – playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four, maybe not quite on this level. I think that’s really hard to dream and, obviously, you can always exceed expectations, even your own. I think that’s been one of the coolest parts.”

Clark is projected to be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever if she enters the 2024 WNBA draft, though she has the option to remain at the collegiate level for an additional year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on prior NCAA seasons.

This season, Clark and Iowa are looking to end the season on a high by claiming a first ever women’s basketball national championship.

The Hawkeyes reached their first ever title game last year but were beaten by Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

