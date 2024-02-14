Man in court today accused of crashing his car and firing shots in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Colorado Springs is scheduled for court today, Feb. 14. He was arrested after police say he crashed his car near the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, then shot multiple rounds from a gun near the golf course back in August of 2023.

20-year-old Joel Martin was detained by two Cheyenne Mountain Resort employees before being taken into custody. This was after police say he crashed a car into a mailbox started firing off multiple rounds from a gun and then tried leaving the scene by running along a ravine.

He was arrested on several offenses including attempted murder, illegal discharge of a weapon, and menacing. His plea hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. inside the El Paso County Courthouse.