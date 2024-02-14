Skip to Content
Governor Polis to announce new investment in Colorado’s quantum industry

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis alongside state legislators and quantum industry leaders, will announce new investments to grow Colorado's quantum industry.

The announcement is planned for February 14, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. mountain time at Maybell Quantum Industries in Denver.

Governor Polis is expected to be joined by University of Colorado President Todd Saliman, Representative Alex Valdez, Representative Matt Soper, Senator Jeff Bridges, Senator Mark Baisley, Founder & CEO of Maybell Quantum Industries, Corban Tilleman-Dick, as well as CEO and Regional Innovation Officer for Elevate Quantum, Zach Yerushalmi.

