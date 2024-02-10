Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold aims to win the quadruple this season

By Zayn Nabbi and Darren Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold says his goal is to “win the quadruple” this season, as the European giant looks to give its much loved manager Jürgen Klopp the perfect send-off.

Speaking to CNN Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis at the launch of his After Academy, Alexander-Arnold said he was “fully focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to go and win the quadruple and win four trophies.”

Liverpool is currently fighting on four fronts and currently tops the English Premier League by two points. It also has a last-16 Europa League tie to come, will play in the fifth round of the FA Cup and has the chance to win silverware in the Carabao Cup final on February 25.

“It’s only a couple of weeks before we can get our hands on the first piece of silverware,” Alexander-Arnold said, in reference to the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

“Well, Carabao Cup’s a 50/50 chance. I think the other competitions, the cup competitions, speak for themselves because it’s knockout football. So I would back ourselves against any team in the world, really, to go and be able to beat them over a game or over two legs.”

In terms of the league, Alexander-Arnold acknowledged the pressure that’s coming from title rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester City and admitted it was highly improbable that his team would win every game between now and the end of the season.

City currently sits two points adrift in second but has played one less game. Arsenal, meanwhile, kept its title hopes alive with a vital 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners are now on the same points as Pep Guardiola’s team having played the same amount of matches as Liverpool.

“Every game is almost like a final now because let’s just say another team looks like they’re clicking into gear, which means that it’s going to go down to the wire as usual,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Every game is a must-win. Simple as that and that’s the way you want it. You want to get pushed, you want to push yourself as far and as hard as you can, and test yourself to the limit.

“Every single game is a must win and even a draw feels like a loss no matter the context of it.”

Liverpool won the English Premier League in 2020, ending its 30-year wait to win a domestic title.

Two seasons later, the Reds finished one point behind eventual winner Manchester City, when the title race went right down to the final day of the season.

“I believe we’re capable of beating any team that’s in front of us. And I think that’s the mentality you need to have,” the England international said.

“The league, it’s going to come down to consistency and results […] We need to put a good run together, which we know we’re capable of doing. We also need to keep our mentality right because I’m sure the pressure will be right behind us.”

Jürgen Klopp farewell

Alexander-Arnold also spoke about how Liverpool was keen to give its outgoing manager a victorious send-off.

Klopp announced last month that he would step down from his role at the end of the season after a memorable spell in charge.

The Liverpool defender is fully aware of the German manager’s impact on both the club and the city of Liverpool.

He even suggested that fans from local rival Everton were saddened to see Klopp’s decision.

“I can talk for hours about the impact he’s had on the city and how big he is to the people,” he said.

“Not just football fans, but the city in general. He’s a huge, huge figure, someone who’s been amazing. You couldn’t ask for more from a manager, and that’s not even talking about the football side of things.

“His values, ethics and his morals align with the club’s values and the city’s values. I’ve got a lot of mates, people that I know are Everton fans and even they were half-devastated with the news because he’s almost bigger than football within the city.

“What he’s done, what he represents and how he represents us, you can’t ask for anything more.”

