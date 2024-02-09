Senegal’s president defends delaying elections in exclusive interview as protests erupt nationwide

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall defended his decision to postpone elections as violent protests erupted across the country. In his first interview since announcing the delay of presidential elections earlier this month, Sall brushed off accusations that the decision was unconstitutional and told The Associated Press that while Senegal was in a fragile moment, the move was necessary to maintain peace. Sall, who came to power in 2012 and is set to finish his two terms on April 2, postponed elections scheduled for Feb. 25, citing controversies over the disqualification of some candidates and allegations of corruption in election-related cases.

