Property tax statements being sent out to El Paso County residents

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Property tax statements are being mailed to homeowners today, Feb. 9. Those who've opted to have their statements mailed electronically can find them now by visiting the treasure's website.

However for homeowners who didn't go the digital route your tax statements are expected to be delivered by mid-February. Either way, once you receive your documents, there are two payment options.

Option 1 will allow residents to pay in full and that’ll be due by April 30th. Option 2, will split the balance into two installments: the first half due February 29th and the second half due June 17th.