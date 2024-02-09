Ex-TV news reporter is running as a Republican for Bob Menendez’s Senate seat in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former TV news reporter is getting into New Jersey’s U.S. Senate race as a Republican. Alex Zdan worked for News 12 New Jersey. He announced his candidacy for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez in an online video filmed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona to call for an end to illegal border crossings. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges and hasn’t said whether he’ll run again. Other Democrats, including New Jersey’s first lady and Rep. Andy Kim, have already entered the race. Zdan joins Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and businessman Curtis Bashaw on the GOP side. Republicans haven’t been elected to the Senate since 1972.

