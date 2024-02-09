Skip to Content
Adult dog adoption fees discounted at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Top left- Dora Top right- Lolo Bottom left- Cali Bottom right- J.R.
today at 10:54 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is doing something special for the adult dogs in their shelter this weekend.

HSPPR says that they have seen an influx of puppies meaning the older dogs aren't being looked at as much.

To help them find fur-ever homes, HSPPR is discounting the adoption fees by 50% for all animals 5 and older at both locations!

The deal runs from Feb. 9 to Feb 11. To view adoptable animals, click here.

Emily Arseneau

