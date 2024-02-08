Usher proud to be first independent artist to headline Super Bowl halftime show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — When Usher appeared as a special guest with the Black Eyed Peas as they headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLV in 2011, he began to manifest becoming the headliner himself.

During Thursday’s Apple press conference with this year’s Super Bowl performers, Usher recalled “how amazing it felt to be in front of that many people and feel the energy.”

“So much so that it made me really passionate about eventually getting this moment that I’m getting ready to have.” he said. “But it was really fueled by being able to be just in that moment with the Black Eyed Peas.”

Now Usher will take to the stage to do bring his dream to fruition on Sunday. The triple threat just completed a successful residency in Las Vegas, which is where this year’s Super Bowl will be played is also releasing a new album.

Not to shabby for a singer who is now independent and doing it his own way.

“This is only the beginning because I launched this album as an independent artist,” he said. “I will be, up until this date, the only independent artist who’s ever performed the Super Bowl halftime show. So this is a beginning. This is a new beginning for me.”

Apple and the NFL have been touting this year’s performance as “30 years in the making” given that the 45-year-old star began in the industry as a teen.

“It’s been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes,” Usher said of his planned set.

Being in Las Vegas has helped to inspire him, he said.

“You know, sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn’t enough. You have to like, put in the work,” Usher said. “But it’s great that Jay-Z (who is producing the halftime show) and the Super Bowl would have me be able to be there to entertain the world.”

“Las Vegas has been amazing for me. Having 100 sold out shows in a residency, and to have the next one be the crescendo, which is a Super Bowl,” he added. “This has really, really, really given my time here in Las Vegas an incredible button at the end.”

This year’s Super Bowl pre-game performers Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire also attended the press conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the game which is set to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Sunday. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

