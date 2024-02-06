Manitou Springs E-bike program to help low-income residents

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- With a vision to create a cleaner, more sustainable community, the city of Manitou Springs launched a new e-bike program that offers transportation for low-income residents.

Through Pikebike+, the program offers 100 vouchers to support people on tight budgets, and applications are still available.

There are 70 vouchers, each worth seven hundred dollars, for low-income people, and thirty vouchers for those who qualify as moderate-income residents, each worth five hundred bucks.

To apply, you must be at least 16 years or older and a resident of Manitou Springs for at least one year.

Low income is considered below 80% of other American Median Household income for El Paso County, and moderate-income is considered 81-100 percent below.

PikeRide+ launched the program in October 2023; 16 participants rode over 1,878 miles and 865 trips through December 2023. This highlights the effectiveness of providing community members with a low-cost mode of personalized transportation.

To receive a voucher, you must complete an online application. All applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

