84-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash on South Academy Blvd. in January

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Jan. 22, just after noon, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was dispatched to the 3300 block of South Academy Blvd. regarding a two-car traffic crash.

When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle traveling northbound had crossed into the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle. CSPD said both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries but the northbound driver succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital.

According to CSPD, the deceased driver has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 84-year-old Harol Hoover.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash investigation.