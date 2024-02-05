Rapper and activist Killer Mike arrested on misdemeanor battery charge after Grammy wins

By Alli Rosenbloom, Lisa France and Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Rapper and social activist Killer Mike was arrested Sunday evening near the site of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on a night when he took home three of the coveted statues.

The artist, whose legal name is Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department said Killer Mike was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that took place in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is adjacent to the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys were held Sunday, before being placed under arrest and taken to the LAPD Central Division.

The 48-year-old was “in the process of being released” as of Sunday evening local time, according to the department.

“There was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Killer Mike said in a statement Monday. “We experienced an over-zealous security guard.”

The rapper did not elaborate on the incident but said he has “confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams.”

Killer Mike is one half of the legendary rap duo Run the Jewels. The artist won three Grammys on Sunday, including best rap album for “Michael,” best rap performance and best rap song for his single “Scientists and Engineers.”

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, b******t,” he said during his acceptance speech at the pre-televised ceremony. “I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

“Scientists and Engineers” features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Killer Mike said in his Monday statement that he and his team are “incredibly proud and are basking in this moment.”

