Best red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys

(CNN) — From the demure to the risqué, it was a night of diverse red carpet fashion at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, where the stars gathered for the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

The annual ceremony is known for producing bolder, more theatrical fashion than its Hollywood counterparts, and there were some eye-catching looks on display.

Miley Cyrus turned heads with a voluminous updo and a Maison Margiela gown that appeared to be constructed entirely of gold safety pins. Triple nominee Doja Cat meanwhile arrived in a similarly revealing sheer dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Black gowns have taken center stage on many of this year’s biggest red carpets, and several attendees continued the trend at the Grammys. Among them was Janelle Monáe, in a black sequined Armani Privè outfit, and singer Caroline Polachek, who opted for a vampy vintage dress by Olivier Theyskens.

But it was white, cream and ivory-colored outfits that set the tone for the evening — ranging from simple and elegant (see Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace) to gloriously elaborate (see Summer Walker’s outsized feathery hat, or Kat Graham’s structured Stéphane Rolland Haue Couture cape).

Elsewhere, the members of Boygenius impressed in matching cream Thom Browne suits, while one of the night’s most anticipated arrivals, Taylor Swift, didn’t disappoint in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown and black opera gloves.

Scroll down for some of the evening’s best looks.

