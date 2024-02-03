South Dakota tribe bans governor from reservation over US-Mexico border remarks

The Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has banned Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation, one of the largest in the U.S. This comes days after the Republican governor gave a speech about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The tribe’s president also says he was “deeply offended” when Noem said a gang called the Ghost Dancers is murdering people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is affiliated with border-crossing cartels. He says Ghost Dance is a sacred ceremony and was referenced with blatant disrespect.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.