Harris Health System’s Mobile Health Clinics: A New Horizon for Houston’s Homeless Care

Jan. 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, Texas – In a remarkable display of compassion and innovation, Harris Health System has launched three mobile health units, marking a significant enhancement to its Health Care for the Homeless Program. Burt Levine, a long-standing and respected journalist, was present to capture the essence of this event for Houston Style Magazine, ensuring the community is informed of these critical developments.

The Launch Event: Bridging Healthcare Gaps

• When: Thursday, January 25, 2024.

• Where: Harris Health Administration Building, located at 4800 Fournace Place, Bellaire, Texas.

These mobile health units, each extending an impressive 35 feet mobile units that are more than just vehicles; they’re lifelines on wheels. These clinics, boasting 300 square feet of medical facilities, are ready to serve homeless individuals with services ranging from immunizations and screenings to mental health counseling and prenatal care. With a substantial investment of $1.2 million, funded by both Harris Health and HRSA, these mobile units are geared up to commence their vital services across Harris County next week.

Harris Health’s Commitment: More Than Medicine

Under the guidance of healthcare visionaries like Dr. Esmaeil Porsa and Jennifer Small, AuD, MBA, CCC-A, Harris Health’s initiative is poised to significantly reduce healthcare barriers. Levine’s report for Houston Style Magazine will delve into how the Health Care for the Homeless Program is set to boost early healthcare intervention, curtail non-urgent hospital visits, and enhance health education—ultimately increasing the quality of life for Houston’s homeless community.

• Access for Everyone: True to Harris Health’s mission, these services welcome all homeless individuals, offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in options, along with virtual visits to ensure consistent care.

Community Leaders Rallying for Change

The dedication event was a congregation of Houston’s most influential figures. Dr. Esmaeil Porsa and Jennifer Small led the ceremony with insights into the program’s future. They were joined by State Senator Mayes Middleton, State Representative Terri Leo, Harris County Commissioners Leslie Briones and Adrian Garcia, City Council members Edward Pollard, Sallie Alcorn, Tiffany Thomas, and Joaquin Martinez, along with prominent business leaders Garnett Coleman and Francis Page Jr.

Harris Health: A Pillar of Excellence and Care

Since 1966, Harris Health System has been a paragon of public healthcare. This latest initiative is another step in their journey of providing exceptional care, particularly to the underserved populations of Harris County. With its robust network, including Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals, and numerous clinics, Harris Health sets a benchmark in healthcare excellence.

Harris Health – Where Help is Always at Hand:

• Harmony House: 702 Girard St, Houston, TX – 713-929-4701

• Lord of the Streets: 3401 Fannin St, Houston, TX – 713-566-9920

• Navigation Center: 2903 Jensen Dr, Houston, TX – 713-497-0967

• Open Door Mission: 5803 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX – 713-497-0961

For more information: HarrisHealth.org

