Colorado Spring police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call for service at elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a call for service at Odyssey Elementary School in District 49.

The school is near Stetson Hills Blvd. and Powers Blvd.

CSPD says that the call for service is regarding a report of a suspicious person with a gun on campus.

The school says they were "on hold" so students can move within the building but not outside.

CSPD says that a group of students reported to school officials that they saw 2 suspicious individuals with a handgun just before noon. School security responded and contacted the individuals, who turned out to be 2 juveniles and they were detained for questioning.

CSPD is searching the area, but no weapon has been found. One of the juveniles had a warrant, the other juvenile was released to his parents. The school is on secure status, but CSPD anticipates that to be lifted shortly.