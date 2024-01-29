Quiet weather and warm Monday

Quiet weather and warm temperatures through Thursday... with a weekend return to winter.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to hold sway over our weather with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Dry weather and mild temperatures will persist through Thursday... before colder and unsettled weather arrives Friday night. Still way to early for specifics... but the mountains will see snow, while a rain/snow mix is likely across the plains initially before turning over to more snow. At this point there is very little model consensus on the track of this system. Stay tuned.