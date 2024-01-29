King Charles discharged from hospital hours after Princess of Wales

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III has been discharged from a hospital in London after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said the 75-year-old monarch had left the hospital and that his upcoming public engagements have been rescheduled “to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

The palace added that he “would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.

The King spent three nights at the London Clinic –- a private hospital near Regent’s Park – after being admitted on Friday, and was said to be “doing well” following the procedure.

Queen Camilla, who has been visiting her husband daily, was by his side as he left on Monday.

Camilla previously said her husband was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” while on recent engagements.

The King’s departure comes hours after Kensington Palace announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales had left the same private hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery.

The princess went into the London Clinic two weeks ago for an abdominal operation.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is “making good progress” and that she and her husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital “for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the spokesperson added.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital on January 16 for planned abdominal surgery. A day later, Kensington Palace announced the operation was a success and that she would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

News of Catherine’s surgery, which was announced only 90 minutes before Buckingham Palace separately revealed Charles’ diagnosis, sparked concern at the time.

It is unclear what her surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN on January 17 that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.

It is expected that the princess will need to recuperate for several months, as Kensington Palace previously said she was unlikely to resume her public duties until after Easter.

According to a royal source on Monday, the princess’ return will depend on medical advice closer to the time. Prince William has also taken a step back from public engagements to support his wife while juggling childcare duties.

Charles was diagnosed after experiencing symptoms and receiving a check-up while at his Birkhall residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the UK’s PA Media news agency previously reported.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the monarch a “speedy recovery” after his procedure, PA reported, citing a Downing Street spokeswoman.

Buckingham Palace previously said the King was “delighted” to have helped raise awareness with his diagnosis.

NHS England said visits to its “enlarged prostate” webpage — which provides information on causes, symptoms and treatment options — saw traffic surge more than 1,000% above its daily average after the palace’s announcement on January 17.

