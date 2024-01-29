ADHD medication recalled due to pill mixup

By Mira Cheng, CNN

(CNN) — Azurity Pharmaceuticals has recalled some of its ADHD and narcolepsy medication, Zenzedi, after incorrect pills were found in a package of the drug.

The recall notice, issued Wednesday, says that one lot of Zenzedi 30 milligram tablets is being recalled after an incident in which a pharmacist found tablets of carbinoxamine maleate, an antihistamine, in a bottle labeled as Zenzedi.

The recall comes amidst a national shortage of ADHD drugs that has been ongoing since October 2022, creating further confusion and unpredictability for people with ADHD who have struggled to find medications for their condition.

The active compound in Zenzedi is dextroamphetamine sulfate, a stimulant used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. Carbinoxamine maleate, the allergy drug found in the mislabeled bottles, is a sedative and has the opposite effect of a stimulant, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People who take carbinoxamine instead of Zenzedi have a higher risk of accidents or injuries and may have drowsiness, increased eye pressure, urinary obstruction and thyroid disorder, according to the recall notice.

The recalled lot has the lot number F230169A and an expiration date of June 2025. Azurity said it has not received any reports of serious injury related to the medication swap.

Consumers who have the recalled medication should return it to their pharmacy immediately and contact their health care provider if they have any bad reactions to the drug.

Problems may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

