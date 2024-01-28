House GOP releases impeachment articles in bid to oust Homeland Security’s Mayorkas over the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Republicans have vowed to push forward with election-year efforts to oust the Cabinet member over what they say is his failure to manage the U.S-Mexico border. The rare step against a Cabinet member drew outrage from Democrats and the agency as a politically motivated stunt lacking the constitutional basis to remove Mayorkas from office. The Republican-controlled House Homeland Security Committee is set to vote Tuesday on the articles of impeachment, aiming to send them to the full House for consideration. Speaker Mike Johnson has said the House will move forward as soon as possible with a vote after that.

