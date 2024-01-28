Barcelona manager Xavi announces he will leave Spanish giant at end of season

By Ben Morse and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Barcelona manager Xavi announced on Saturday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Speaking after the team’s 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal, Xavi said that he will depart on June 30 following the conclusion of the La Liga season.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a ‘culer’, I cannot allow the current situation,” the 44-year-old told reporters, referencing the colloquial name for Barcelona fans.

After Saturday’s loss, Barcelona sits in third place in the La Liga table and is 10 points behind league-leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona was defeated by Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month, as well as losing to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals recently.

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23 and recently signed a two-year contract extension to remain as manager.

Barcelona is still in the Champions League, where it is set to face Italian side Napoli in the round of 16 next month.

“The decision was made a few days ago. Judging on this result, I believe it’s the right moment to say this,” Xavi added.

“The club needs a change of dynamic. Thinking about the club and the players … they play under far too much pressure. It’s best if I leave. I will always give my best with what I have left. I still believe we can complete a great season.”

Xavi took charge at the club in November 2021 having previously had a stellar playing career for the Catalan giants.

He made a record 767 appearances for Barcelona, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at the Catalan club.

He also played a key role during Spain’s dominant run from 2008 to 2012 when the country won the World Cup and two European Championships.

The former midfielder, widely considered one of the greatest of his generation, called time on his Barcelona career in 2015 to begin a new chapter with Qatari side Al-Sadd SC.

He officially hung up his boots in 2019 before being appointed Al-Sadd’s manager, and since his appointment, he has led the club to seven trophies, including one league title.

