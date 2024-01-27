Thousands march against femicide in Kenya following the January slayings of at least 14 women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in cities and towns in Kenya to protest the recent slayings of more than a dozen women. The anti-femicide demonstration was the largest event ever held in the country against sexual and gender-based violence. In the nation’s capital, Nairobi, protesters wore T-shirts printed with the names of at least 14 women who became homicide victims this month. The crowd brought traffic to a standstill on Saturday. Media and research firm Odipo Dev reported this week that news accounts showed at least 500 women were killed in acts of femicide violence from January 2016 to December 2023.

