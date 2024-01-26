The best dressed stars at Haute Couture Week 2024

By Amy Woodyatt and Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — Celebrities, editors and designers congregated in Paris this week for the hotly anticipated Spring-Summer 2024 collections at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The event kicked off on Schiaparelli’s runway, where the stars were out in full force. Zendaya stole the limelight, donning an all black gown with knot-embellished sleeves and a ruched ponytail-esque train, complete with razor-sharp micro bangs (and, days later, at Fendi in a sultry off-shoulder wine-colored gown). Also in attendance, Jennifer Lopez, who commanded attention in an elaborate petaled white coat, paired with opulent surrealist-style gold eyebrow glasses.

Since then, whether it’s been the Kardashian crew at Maison Margiela, Rihanna in a voluminous black brocade puffer jacket at Dior, Lucy Boynton at Chanel, or Glenn Close and Gwyneth Paltrow at Giorgio Armani Privé, the week certainly showcased the industry’s most elite and decadent looks — both on and off the catwalks.

It was also a family affair, with Kris Jenner appearing alongside daughters Kylie and Kim Kardashian at Maison Margiela, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster arriving hand-in-hand to Valentino, and Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe photographed together at Fendi.

Here are some of our front row favorites.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.