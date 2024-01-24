Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit has resigned after he could be heard in a leaked recording offering a job and asking U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to name a price that would keep her out of politics. DeWit’s departure on Wednesday shakes up the Republican Party in a battleground state that will feature prominently in the battle for control of the White House and the U.S. Senate in the November election. DeWit says in a statement that the 10-month-old recording was “selectively edited.” He says he was offering candid advice to a friend and didn’t intend to bribe her.

