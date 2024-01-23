Unofficial results show Heather Graham elected next Mayor of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo will soon have a new mayor.

According to the city's unofficial election results, City Council President Heather Graham received nearly 63 percent of the vote, with 14,171 votes to incumbent Nick Gradisar's 8,355.

When results were released Tuesday evening, Heather Graham's "watch party" at Brues Alehouse along the Pueblo Riverwalk erupted in cheers. Many people hugged Graham, as they wiped away tears, to congratulate her on a historic win.

During her campaign, Graham said Pueblo needed a change in leadership after she claimed the city plateaued under the current administration. The results from tonight show Pueblo residents agreed with her, electing the youngest and first female mayor in Pueblo history.

"The first female mayor. That's exciting as hell," Graham said. "It's been a long run. I've had lots of help along the way and I'm excited to carry this title for the next four years."

She said she's excited to get to work and address the concerns of citizens, with her first priority being public safety.

"I'm surrounded by tons of citizens who had concerns that they brought to me and hopefully over the next four years we're able to do something about it."

During her campaign, Graham said if elected her first change as mayor would be pausing the nine month process it takes to become a police officer so the understaffed department can hire officers more quickly.

While Graham's party was one of celebration, Gradisar's had a much more somber tone of gratitude for his five years as mayor. He thanked everyone who supported him during his time in City Hall, but said being an incumbent put a target on his back.

"Being an incumbent is tough," he said. "You get none of the credit and all of the blame for things that are going on in the community."

After the results were released Tuesday night, Gradisar called Graham to congratulate her and concede the race. He also cautioned her of how tough a job it is.

"She's going to have limited experience, it's going to be a learning curve for her," he said. "She's going to have to decide if she's going to run her business or is she going to run the city? I don't think she can do both."

However, he also offered her some advice.

"Don't get in a hurry to pick a leadership team," he said. "Take your time to pick leaders that have the best interests of the community at heart and know what they're doing, because you've got to have those kind of people surrounding you if you're going to be successful."

Once the election results are officially certified, mayor-elect Graham will be sworn into office on Feb. 1. She called herself an unlikely candidate but added she is up for the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to the challenges and the hard work that comes in the next four years,” Graham said.