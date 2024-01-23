Trains at Denver International Airport running at limited capacity

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to a technical issue, the trains to the gates at Denver International Airport (DIA) are running at limited capacity, according to DIA.

DIA says that buses and additional staff are being deployed to supplement taking passengers from the Terminal to the concourses. Passengers will either be guided by DEN staff to board a train or to take a bus from Concourse A to Concourse B and C.

DIA is encouraging Passengers flying out today to arrive 30 minutes earlier than they normally would to ensure they have enough time to get to their gates.

DIA says that engineers are working on the issue, but they expect this issue to affect operations throughout the day.