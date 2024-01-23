Skip to Content
South African police arrest suspect in connection with building fire that killed 77

By
Published 2:35 PM

By Mariya Knight, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect in connection with the fire that tore through a five-story building in central Johannesburg last year and killed 77 people, South African public broadcaster SABC reported Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhlwi said the suspect was arrested after he confessed before the Commission of Inquiry into the building fire, and that the 29-year-old man will appear in court soon on charges of arson, 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder, according to SABC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

