Man arrested again outside Taylor Swift’s townhouse less than 48 hours after prior arrest there

(CNN) — The man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse on Saturday for open warrants – and who admitted he was there to see the pop star – was arrested at the same location less than 48 hours later, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The man was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Monday outside Swift’s Tribeca townhome, the source said.

Neighbors and Swift’s security team called police back to the block Monday after seeing the man who had been arrested Saturday return, standing on the street staring at her building, according to the law enforcement source.

Police spoke to the man about how he had been asked to stay out of the area because he was causing concern among residents and then took him into custody, the source said.

The man has been taken into custody and faces multiple counts of harassment and stalking, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday in the 1st Precinct, where Tribeca is located, another NYPD spokesperson said.

