Lily Gladstone’s classmates predicted her milestone Oscar nomination… back in high school

(CNN) — Lily Gladstone’s high school classmates knew she was destined for moviemaking greatness.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor – who earned a milestone lead actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the Martin Scorsese epic on Tuesday – posted a photo to her Instagram page in 2017 of her Class of 2004 high school yearbook, in which she was heralded her as “most likely to win an Oscar.”

“Well, MTHS class of 2004 – trying my best, got surprisingly close to a nod, 13 years out the gate. You guys called it!” her caption read at the time.

Gladstone originally posted the photo after she garnered some award buzz for her performance in 2016’s “Certain Women,” she said in an interview on Tuesday with Entertainment Weekly.

It has since resurfaced as it became more and more evident that Gladstone was one of this year’s top Oscar contenders. It even caught her “Flower Moon” costar Leonardo DiCaprio’s eye, she said, who texted her about it when it first started to trend.

This is Gladstone’s first Oscar nomination. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in “Flower Moon” as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who is the wife of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart, earlier this month.

Other indigenous actresses who have previously earned Oscar recognition in the category include Keisha Castle-Hughes for “Whale Rider,” Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma” and Merle Oberon for 1935’s “Dark Angel.”

Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana, according to The Guardian, telling the publication in 2017 that she lived on reservation land until the age of 11. She has tribal affiliations that include Kainai, Amskapi Piikani and Nimi’ipuu First Nations.

