Skip to Content
News

Early morning deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 5:24 AM
Published 4:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A large police investigation is taking place in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

At 12:49 a.m. on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the North Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. intersection.

According to the Sand Creek division of C.S.P.D., there was one deceased person found when officers arrived on the scene.

The investigation is blocking off most of the Austin Bluffs shopping center and two areas have been blocked off by crime scene tape.

Officials have not confirmed what they were investigating or if anyone was injured at this point.

KRDO 13 crews are on the scene and will be following this story as it unfolds.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content