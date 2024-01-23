Early morning deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A large police investigation is taking place in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

At 12:49 a.m. on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the North Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. intersection.

According to the Sand Creek division of C.S.P.D., there was one deceased person found when officers arrived on the scene.

The investigation is blocking off most of the Austin Bluffs shopping center and two areas have been blocked off by crime scene tape.

Officials have not confirmed what they were investigating or if anyone was injured at this point.

KRDO 13 crews are on the scene and will be following this story as it unfolds.