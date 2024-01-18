Skip to Content
Vista Ridge vs. Fountain Fort Carson

Published 10:49 PM

The Fountain Fort Carson girls basketball team defeated Vista Ridge on Thursday night 60-53. Nani Rodriguez-Smith scored 22 points for the Trojans.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

