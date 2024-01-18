Vista Ridge vs. Fountain Fort Carson
The Fountain Fort Carson girls basketball team defeated Vista Ridge on Thursday night 60-53. Nani Rodriguez-Smith scored 22 points for the Trojans.
The Fountain Fort Carson girls basketball team defeated Vista Ridge on Thursday night 60-53. Nani Rodriguez-Smith scored 22 points for the Trojans.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.