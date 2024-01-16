The 3 officers cleared in Manuel Ellis’ death will each receive $500,000 to leave Tacoma police

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers who were cleared of all criminal charges last month in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis will each receive $500,000 to leave the Tacoma Police Department. Ellis was a 33-year-old Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained facedown on a sidewalk as he pleaded for breath. A jury in December acquitted officers Timothy Rankine, Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank of manslaughter or murder charges. The police department on Tuesday announced findings that the officers did not violate the use-of-force policy that was in effect at the time. The city also released voluntary separation agreements with the officers showing each will receive $500,000.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.