COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There is currently a power outage on the west side of Colorado Springs, near the Rockrimmon area.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says the outage is affecting 3,255 customers and the estimated restoration time is 2:13 p.m.

Outages are often fixed faster than CSU's estimated restoration times.

For more information, visit CSU's Outage Map.