COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Sand Creek Officers responded to a shooting on South Academy Blvd. at 6:06 p.m. on January 11, 2024.

While investigating the incident, officers learned that two suspects attempted to rob a business before the shooting. A 61-year-old man was shot at least once and is now receiving treatment for his wounds.

There are no suspects at this point but this is still an ongoing investigation.