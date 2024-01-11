City of Colorado Springs announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining

Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting)

Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions

Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk up admissions only.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative events:

Colorado College is hosting the Annual Pikes Peak Region Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on their campus, Monday, January 15 beginning at 8 a.m. inside Robson Arena. Minimal traffic disruptions are anticipated downtown during the parade. All events are free and open to the public. Visit Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Preservation Society | MLK (mlklegacy.org) for more information.