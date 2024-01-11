City of Colorado Springs announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting)
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions
- Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk up admissions only.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative events:
Colorado College is hosting the Annual Pikes Peak Region Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on their campus, Monday, January 15 beginning at 8 a.m. inside Robson Arena. Minimal traffic disruptions are anticipated downtown during the parade. All events are free and open to the public. Visit Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Preservation Society | MLK (mlklegacy.org) for more information.