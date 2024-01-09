Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch drone and missile attack on Red Sea shipping, though no damage reported

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, though no damage was initially apparent. That’s according to a private intelligence firm and the British military. The assault late Tuesday happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha. In the Hodeida incident, Ambrey said ships described over radio seeing missiles and drones, with U.S.-allied warships in the area urging “vessels to proceed at maximum speed.” Off Mokha, ships saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them. A Houthi official acknowledged the attack in comments reported by Al Jazeera.

